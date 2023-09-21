20 arrests in major Wrexham drug operation: Deeside property raided

Police have arrested 20 people and raided a property in Deeside as part of a sweeping operation targeting the supply of illegal drugs in Wrexham.

The operation, named "Operation Lardy," involved over 100 officers and spanned three days, from Monday, September 18th to Thursday, September 21st.

Along with North Wales Police, officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA), the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), the police's dogs unit, and drones were all involved.

Multiple warrants were executed during the operation following a six-month covert investigation into a suspected Class A and Class B drug conspiracy.

More than 20 properties were targeted in areas including Cefn Mawr, Rhos, Acrefair, Chirk, Plas Madoc, Southsea, Penycae, Ruabon, Deeside, and Manchester.

Items seized during the raids included drugs, cash, weapons, and mobile phones.

Three individuals were also arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, as well as money laundering.

Fifteen of the arrested individuals have been charged and have appeared in court this week, while the remaining suspects are still in police custody and are being questioned by detectives.

Following Operation Lardy, a new initiative named "Operation Vardo" will commence on Monday, September 25th in the Cefn Mawr area "engaging and building trust with residents and the community."

"Officers will be carrying out targeted visible activity and increased patrols, as well as covert policing tactics to hold the location, in order to prevent further organised crime groups taking control in the vacuum." North Wales Police has said.

Superintendent Jon Bowcott said: "This week's targeted work to dismantle a suspected organised crime group comes as part of Operation Lardy and follows an extensive investigation into drug supply in the Cefn Mawr area.

"It is one of the largest operations North Wales Police has ever carried out in the area.

"We have seen a significant number of arrests and seizures as a result of this week's activity, which highlights to the public our absolute determination to rid our communities of drug crime.

"Drug supply leads to criminal activity, especially serious and violent crime, which causes misery and fear in our communities. Every single successful police operation makes our streets safer and dismantling organised crime gangs operating in North Wales and removing drugs from our streets will continue to be a priority for our force.

"Information from the public is also a vital part in identifying these individuals and putting them before the courts, and we cannot do this without the assistance of our communities. If you have information on the supply of drugs in your area, please get in touch so we can take action."

