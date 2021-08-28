Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 28th Aug 2021

100 not out! Connah’s Quay Cricket Club celebrates centenary on Sunday

Connah’s Quay Cricket Club will be 100 ‘not out’ on Sunday.

The club, which was founded in 1921 will celebrate its 100th birthday with a BBQ and firework display amongst the many activities happening on Sunday.

Outlining plans for the day, the club posted the following on its Facebook page:

The day is starting with our U9’s playing v Northop & Northophall starting at 9.30am.

Once they have finished, we will then have Ian Marland will be giving Hovercraft rides on the pitch from 12pm.

The bar will be open from 12pm as will the ice cream shop, there will be a sweet stall, the bbq will be starting at 2pm, we have an adopt the bear stall and a guess the bear’s name, a tombola, raffle, badge making & craft stall and a bowl an egg game.

Then at 1.00pm there will be a presentation of the Centenary Shirts to the current 1st Team Captain as well as the players.

The Legends v The Current team will start at 1.45pm, so during the change of innings there will be more Hovercraft rides on the field, the game should finish at around 6.30pm, DJ Robbie Downey will be on the 1’s and 2’s to support the lads whilst playing.

Then at 8pm we have a fantastic singer Tom Gambino to entertain you.

Followed by a Firework display to end the evening, we hope as many people as possible pay us a visit, for a drink, a watch of the cricket & help support us by having a try on one of the stalls.



