1 in 2 families struggle financially amidst paternity leave, says TUC

More than half of UK families (53%) struggle financially when fathers take paternity leave, according to a new poll conducted by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) published today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The survey’s stark findings show that the low level of statutory paternity pay leaves families grappling with their finances and discourages one in five fathers from taking paternity leave at all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The TUC’s survey also reveals that 50% of parents feel they were unable to take sufficient time off work as paternity leave to support their families. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Furthermore, 21% of parents reported not taking any paternity leave, with over a quarter (27%) citing financial concerns as the main reason. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The current statutory paternity pay is set at £172.48 a week, or 90% of average weekly earnings, whichever is lower, with paternity leave ranging from one to two weeks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The survey uncovered that household income significantly impacts the take-up of paternity leave. Parents from households earning over £60,000 annually were more likely (86%) to take statutory paternity leave than those earning under £25k (65%). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Moreover, just 14% of dads from households with income under £25k take paternity leave beyond the statutory allowance, compared to 35% from households earning over £80k. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The self-employed were even less likely to take paternity leave, with only 31% doing so, as they are currently ineligible for statutory paternity pay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Significantly, the TUC poll found that nearly one in five fathers (18%) continued working during their paternity leave, a figure that rose to 30% amongst part-time workers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over a fifth (22%) stated this was due to workload demands, while a similar number (19%) felt pressured to work by their employers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to these findings, the TUC has called for an urgent overhaul of the current parental leave system. The union body is urging the government to increase statutory paternity pay to at least the level of the real living wage and extend parental leave rights, enabling both parents to have a stand-alone, well-paid period of leave. Furthermore, the TUC advocates that parental leave and pay rights should be accessible to all, including the self-employed, agency workers, or those on zero-hours contracts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak emphasised the importance of parental leave for all new parents, stating, “It’s not right that so many dads can’t afford to take time off work when their babies are born… The UK’s parental leave and pay system needs an overhaul.” He called for the government to offer all fathers better-paid paternity leave, proposing a new right to well-paid parental leave for fathers that doesn’t depend on mothers sacrificing their maternity leave ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News