Young Lurcher hit by a car in Connah’s Quay is recovering well but dog rescue needs help with expensive vet bills

A charity is hoping donations from the public will help raise enough money to cover veterinary costs for a young Lurcher which was hit by a car and left for dead in Connah’s Quay.

Hector’s Greyhound Rescue is run volunteers who devote their time to saving and rehoming ex-racing Greyhounds, Lurchers and other Sighthounds.

They were first alerted to the Lurchers plight – who they have now named ‘Connah’ – after being “inundated” with messages on social media asking if they could help.

It’s understood Connah was hit by a car on Wesley Street in Connah’s Quay on March 3, just before 9pm.

The driver of the car didn’t stop and sped off, Connah got up after being struck and ran off.

Luckily, local resident Paul Simon was in the car behind and went to look for Connah, he eventually found him lying on the side of the road crying and unable to stand.

Paul said, “the dog had a nasty injury to his front leg and the bone was exposed,” he managed to get Connah into his car and took him to Grange Vets in Mold.

The Lurcher had suffered severe soft tissue injuries and underwent surgery on the wounds to his leg.

An X Ray of Connah’s leg was unable to confirm whether he has got a small fracture, it will be monitored vets and may require a costly CT Scan if it requires further treatment.

Hector’s Rescue liaised with the vets and Flintshire Council Dog Warden and took him into their care.

Hayley Bradley, the founder of Hector’s said, “Paul probably saved Connah’s life, he spent an hour with the dog, who was much pain but Connah was so loving towards Paul”

Connah, who is thought to be around eighteen months old, was found to be in “very poor condition” according to Hayley, she said he was “thin and malnourished when he arrived at the rescue.”

Hayley said, “he was wearing a worn, dirty collar with a tape measure attached as a lead, he has no microchip and was covered in fleas.”

The cost of vet bills will put a “huge strain” on Hector’s financially, Hayley said.

“The rescue has looked after dogs who have received injuries like this in the past and we know from experience that it will take many months to heal and will be expensive.

He will require many dressing changes under sedation, more surgery and possibly a skin graft.” She added.

Connah has settled well and is in Hector’s own kennels near Aberystwyth.

Hayley said: “He is is an affectionate and loving young dog and is particularly enjoying the nutritious meals he is being given to help him gain weight and promote wound healing.

When Connah’s leg has healed he will be put up for adoption and a wonderful new home will be found for him.”

She added, “Hector’s relies entirely on fundraising and donations from the public to rescue and rehabilitate dogs like Connah.”

Anyone wishing to support Hectors Rescue can donate here: https://www.paypal.com