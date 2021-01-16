Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 16th Jan 2021

Yellow weather warning issued for Flintshire as heavy rain expected to hit region

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Flintshire as heavy rain is expected to hit the region.

The Met Office has put the alert in place for a 48-hour period from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday.

The national weather service said rainfall combined with snow melting on the hills may lead to some flooding of roads and properties.

The warning states: “A broad area of rainfall will arrive across this region later on Monday and remain across the area for the following 36-48 hours.


“Rainfall will be heaviest and most persistent across western facing hills.

“Over the course of this time, 30-60 mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with the potential for up to 150-200 mm across the regions most exposed hills (most likely across northwest Wales, and northwest England).

“Across the higher Pennine Hills, there will likely still be significant snowfall laying on Monday.

“Much of this will melt during this event and may add an additional 5-10 mm quite widely, and as much as 20-30 mm across the highest snow-covered hills.

“Strong winds will also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister says high rate of Covid cases in north west England has contributed to problems in Flintshire

Flintshire

Strengthening of regulations to make stores in Wales as safe as possible welcomed by union

News

Two multi-million pound care facilities set to open in Flintshire in near future

News

Glyndwr University offering free courses to boost physical activity development skills

News

Airbus Broughton workers to be balloted on a shorter working week in bid to save jobs

News

Flintshire council set to take lead on emergency scheme to protect bus services as passenger numbers drop

News

Welsh Government to strengthen legislation to ensure workplaces and shops are safer

News

North Wales woman who had to fight for her life after losing mum to COVID-19 urges people to stay home

News

Health minister announces mandatory coronavirus testing for travellers into Wales

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn