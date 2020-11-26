Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Nov 2020

Yellow weather warning – fog could impact parts of Deeside tonight and into Friday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog overnight which could impact parts of Deeside.

The warning came into play at 8pm this evening (Thursday, November 26) and remains in force until 12pm tomorrow.

Forecasters say fog patches may lead to some travel disruption with “slower journey times and delays to bus and train services possible.”

The warning is also in place for Wrexham, Cheshire and a large part of central England.


A Met Office spokesperson said: “Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to develop quite widely on Thursday night, with some of these becoming dense in places with very poor visibility.

This is most likely to affect parts of central England and east Wales, but other areas are also at risk.

Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption.”

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police issue route map stolen Shotton ambulance was taken and appeal for any CCTV footage

News

Flintshire Council says less than two weeks of coronavirus pandemic partly to blame for drop in recycling rates

News

Football season set to get under way for Flintshire clubs as Cymru Leagues granted elite status

News

Police investigating theft of an ambulance in Shotton earlier this month make arrest

News

Cheshire to be placed under new Tier 2 Covid restrictions – Wales likely to see tougher measures announced

News

Flintshire statues, streets and buildings ‘connected’ to the slave trade listed in urgently commissioned Welsh Gov’t audit

News

“Where were your children last night“ police ask as teenagers try to set fire to play equipment in Flint

News

North Wales Police Federation slams ‘disgraceful’ pay freeze for officers

News

Family tribute to Flintshire motorcyclist who died in a collision in Saughall on Monday

News





Read 474,828 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn