Yellow weather warning – fog could impact parts of Deeside tonight and into Friday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog overnight which could impact parts of Deeside.

The warning came into play at 8pm this evening (Thursday, November 26) and remains in force until 12pm tomorrow.

Forecasters say fog patches may lead to some travel disruption with “slower journey times and delays to bus and train services possible.”

The warning is also in place for Wrexham, Cheshire and a large part of central England.





A Met Office spokesperson said: “Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to develop quite widely on Thursday night, with some of these becoming dense in places with very poor visibility.

This is most likely to affect parts of central England and east Wales, but other areas are also at risk.

Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption.”