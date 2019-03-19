Wrexham Glyndwr University launches online MBA qualifications

Wrexham Glyndwr University has announced the launch of three new online Master of Business Administration (MBA) qualifications.

Students can now apply for the new MBA programmes – with options to specialise in Human Resources or Marketing – with the first classes beginning in June 2019.

The university already has considerable expertise in flexible and career-focused courses, with over half of students studying part-time. Aulay Mackenzie, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Partnerships at Wrexham Glyndwr University said:

“These new qualifications are delivered entirely online, giving working professionals across both the UK and the world the opportunity to gain a flexible MBA from Wrexham Glyndwr University – anytime, anywhere and on any device.

The opportunity that online learning presents to individuals with diverse life commitments and circumstances fits perfectly with our culture.

We are committed to widening participation in Higher Education and being able to offer programmes of this kind that bring down the barriers that prevent people from achieving their potential aligns completely with our vision and strategy.

“We’re proud that industry-led courses are at the heart of our offering, something we believe has contributed to our leading employability scores in recent years. Our links with a number of leading local and regional employers – such as Airbus, Kellogg’s, Brother Industries and the BBC – are a great asset for students.

Their knowledge and expertise is fed back into the academic content of our programmes, ensuring that our students are provided with only the most relevant knowledge and skills for their future career.”

Students can choose from three programmes: MBA; MBA Human Resource Management; and MBA Marketing. The flexible programme design provides a choice of six start dates per year, allowing students to begin studying within weeks, and a pay-per module option is also available, spreading the costs over the duration of study.

Course content can be accessed at any time on a variety of devices; there are no fixed lecture times and no need to attend campus, meaning students can earn an MBA whilst still working and fit study around family and other commitments.

Applications are now open. To learn more or to apply, visit: https://online.glyndwr.ac.uk