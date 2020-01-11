Work set to get underway on widening pathway alongside A494 at Aston Hill

Work is set to get underway on widening a footpath which runs alongside the A494 at Aston Hill.

An order has been made to “temporarily prohibit” all pedestrians and cyclists from “proceeding on the length of footway” alongside the A494 near Aston Hill” according to a Welsh Government notice posted nearby.

The work will be carried out in phases on the pathway from Ewloe roundabout for ‘690 metres’ towards Queensferry.

Markers, which were set out by surveyors several weeks ago, suggest the grass verge will be cut away in order to create a widened path.

The work is being carried on a section of the path which is exposed to traffic and has no protective fencing or barriers unlike the section just past Old Aston Hill.

No new barriers are set to be installed as part of the work.

The Welsh Government has said, once completed, the margin between pathway and road will still be “in line with guidance for active travel projects.”

Work is expected to begin on Monday, January 13 and last for around five weeks, it isn’t likely to impact on road traffic.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted to an alternative route via footways along Liverpool Road and Old Aston Hill.

Explaining the scope of the work, a Welsh Government spokesperson told Deeside.com:

“We are working with Flintshire Council to widen the existing footpath at Aston Hill so it can be used safely by walkers and cyclists.

This will link the path to the rest of Flintshire’s active travel network, and the work will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption.

The work is being done in line with guidance for active travel projects such as this which recommends a margin between the carriageway and the footpath, which will be provided.”