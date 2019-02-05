News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Woman has money stolen while walking with ‘young son’ in Mold

Published: Tuesday, Feb 5th, 2019
A woman has had money stolen while walking with her young son in Mold today.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the thief.

The woman and the youngster were walking through Daniel Owen Square at around 11.25am today, Tuesday 5th February.

Police say they are looking for a man who is described as around 5 foot 11 inches tall, slim build, aged in his late 30’s to early 40’s –

The man was wearing a dark black/blue coat and blue jeans.

If you saw anything or think you know who the man is call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number X016382.

