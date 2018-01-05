Update: A550 Welsh Road near Two Mills has reopened following an earlier collision…
From earlier:
The A550 Welsh Road near to the junction with Two Mills is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible, the collision took place just before 1.20pm.
The latest traffic report for the area says:
A550 Welsh Road Northbound closed, queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident between A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) and A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights), congestion to Ledsham Lane and on A540 Parkgate Road to Powey Lane.
More as and when..