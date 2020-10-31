Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st Oct 2020

Updated: Sat 31st Oct

Welsh Govt to meet tomorrow to discuss ‘potential border issues’ if England goes into lockdown

First minister Mark Drakeford has said ministers will meet on Sunday to ‘discuss any potential border issues’ for Wales if England goes into lockdown. 

Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson will hold a press conference this afternoon.

Media speculation has grown that England will go into a lockdown which could see everything except essential shops and education settings closed as early as next week.

Boris Johnson is said to be “furious” that the details of national measures have been leaked to journalists and Number 10 has launched an official inquiry.


Mr Drakeford said any action taken by Number 10 will not impact the end of the fire break in Wales on November 9.

Mark Drakeford tweeted: “Any announcement by @10DowningStreet will relate to England.”
“The Welsh firebreak will end on Monday, November 9.”

“Our cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of any announcement by No 10.”

 

 



