Welsh Government says it will provide local authorities with £1m to help young people who have experienced care.

Picture: cynnalcymru.com

Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children, Carl Sargeant today announced he would provide a £1m St David’s Day fund for children who have experienced care.

Local authorities across Wales will be given the funding to help young people young people aged between 16 and 25.

Funding will be made available to eligible young people either still in local authority care or care leavers to help them progress towards independence.

In 2015/16 there were 5662 looked after children in Wales and 702 care leavers.

Carl Sargeant said: