Welsh Government publishes guidance to help schools prepare to reopen later this month

The Welsh Government has today published guidance for schools to plan for pupils to return towards the end of this month.

Advice has also been given for further education settings, which are due to resume limited on-campus learning from 15 June.

The document, titled “Keep Education Safe”, provides information on preparing schools for a phased return up to the end of the summer term.

It details how year groups will be split into small groups with staggered starts and breaks. It is expected that this will mean, at most, a third of pupils present at any one time





Ministers are also publishing guidance for childcare settings today, to support the sector in opening up more widely and ensuring providers can operate safely.

Kirsty Williams, the Education Minister, said: “We know that such a long period away from school, friends and the classroom will have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing and learning of many young people.

“That is why we have taken the decision that the majority of learners will be able to check in, catch up, and prepare for the summer and September.

“Striking a balance between providing national public health guidance and enabling local flexibility has been critical in the development of this guidance.

“More detail and support will be developed as detailed plans are worked up by schools and local authorities.”

Ms Williams expressed her gratitude to staff and headteachers who have already shared their plans for reopening.

She said the aim was to “work together” to ensure the opportunity is available for most pupils to return.

The minister said: “As we continue to keep Wales safe, we will continue to develop the guidance over the summer term and into September, while ensuring it reflects the latest medical and scientific advice.

“The health and wellbeing of learners and staff is, as always, our primary concern.

“Schools, colleges and other settings are working hard to plan for the return of their learners and to put the appropriate safeguards in place. The guidance published today will support them in doing this.

“Working together, we will secure equity and excellence for learners as they check in, catch up and prepare for the summer and September.”

The guidance is supported by a frequently asked questions page on the Welsh Government website, which will provide answers to common questions as they arise.