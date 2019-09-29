Welsh Government launches Safer Internet Day competition for young filmmakers

Safer Internet Day is on Tuesday 11 February 2020 and the Welsh Government along with the UK Safer Internet Centre has launched a filmmaking competition for children and young people.

Youngsters are invited to take part in the Safer Internet Day Film Competition by creating a short film about online safety.

The theme of the competition is ‘A better internet: How to look after yourself and others’.

The aim to encourage children and young people to express their creativity and share their understanding of digital well-being and online safety issues.

Safer Internet Day (SID) is celebrated globally in February each year to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

The competition involves creating a public announcement style advert aimed at friends and family that will explore how to look after themselves and others when online.

Any school, education provision or youth setting in Wales can enter the competition and more than one film can be entered but only one film per class/group is allowed.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said:

“As technology continues to be such a huge part of our lives, it has an impact on our digital well-being.

Digital well-being is about having an awareness of how our online activities can make us feel and the importance of looking after ourselves and others online.

It also includes understanding what to do if something goes wrong.

Aimed at their friends and family, the film should explore how to look after yourself and others online.

Children and young people are encouraged to think how being online can make us feel and come up with creative ideas and tips on how to stay healthy online and how to look after ourselves and others when online.

This could also include the impact that being online can have on our emotions, mental well-being and even on our physical health and knowing what to do if something goes wrong.”

There are two categories in the Safer Internet Day 2020 Film Competition – Primary and Secondary aged.

Schools and youth organisations must oversee and submit entries on behalf of all participants.

A judging panel will score the entries and the finalists in each category will be invited to a VIP screening on 11 February 2020 (Safer Internet Day 2020).

For more information and entry forms click here; hwb.gov.wales