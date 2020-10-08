Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Oct 2020

Welsh Government issues advice on Remembrance activity for this November

The Welsh Government has issued advice regarding Remembrance activity for November to keep in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

They say they appreciate the planning which Local Authorities, town and community councils, charities and the Military have done but want to ensure these organisers have as much information to them as possible to plan safely.

Remembrance is “vitally important to us all” say the Government and is something which will “honour the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “Given the current situation with COVID-19, it is clear that Remembrance this year will look somewhat different to previous years and will have to take account of the current situation, reflecting the regulations in place at the time to limit the spread of the virus.


“The Welsh Government will be marking the occasion, albeit in amended format, with participation at the opening of the Wales Field of Remembrance and Festival of Remembrance (led by the Royal British Legion) and the National Service of Remembrance which will take place in a limited capacity.”

A number of articles linking to information have been highlighted, such as frequently asked questions on coronavirus regulations, local lockdown information, guidance on leaving home and seeing other people as well as coronavirus and the law.

This covers rules concerning outdoor gatherings and places of worship which the Government hopes will help the planning aspect of Acts of Remembrance.

The spokesperson added: “In order that organisers can adhere to guidelines and safely plan Acts of Remembrance, we are sharing the current national and local guidance for Wales regarding COVID-19.

“As this is a fast moving situation, we will circulate updates as they happen and would urge organisers to regularly check and monitor announcements regarding permitted activity relevant to the area.

“It is not possible to predict where we will be in November as you will appreciate but we hope the following guidance will help plan activity.”



