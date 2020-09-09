Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Sep 2020

Welsh Government add three more Greek islands to quarantine list

The Health minister Vaughan Gething has issued an update late last night adding a further three Greek islands to the quarantine list.

The update to The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) Amendments means travellers from Santorini, Serifos and Tinos entering Wales must self-isolate for 14 days, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The list of countries affected by the rules has been under constant review with places added and removed from the list as situations change during the pandemic.

The Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros and Antiparos and Crete were added to the quarantine list last week.


Mainland Greece remains exempt from the two-week isolation rule.

Vaughan Gething said, “I reviewed the latest Joint Biosecurity Centre assessments and I have decided that the Greek islands of Santorini, Serifos and Tinos will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories.

I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 04:00 on Wednesday 9 September.”



