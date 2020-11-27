Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th Nov 2020

Welsh Ambulance Service to usher in new digital strategy

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new digital strategy for the Welsh Ambulance Service will see it embrace technology such as iPads for frontline staff.

As well as the iPads, there will be a move to modern ‘cloud’ services through Microsoft Office 365 as well as a new electronic patient care record.

There will be four ‘digital missions’ – ‘empower the digital patient’, ‘build the digital workplace’, ‘intelligence through data’ and ‘digital foundations’.

Andy Haywood, Director of Digital Services, said: “The Welsh Ambulance Service has undergone significant transformation in the last couple of years and is today celebrated as one of the most innovative of its kind internationally in the clinical and operational space.


“Every aspect of our service is supported by technology, whether that’s our Emergency Medical Service, Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service, Clinical Contact Centres and beyond.

“This strategy recognises the fact that change is coming no matter what and gives us all the guidance to accept that change effectively and use it to positively transform what we do.

“Embracing technology and data is fundamental to enhancing our services, makes things easier for our staff and, most importantly, improves the patient’s experience.”

The app what3words, a technology which allows emergency services to pinpoint a person’s precise location, will be utilised as well as Consultant Connect, another app which has enabled paramedics to speak to specialists in short time for support and decision-making if a patient has complex needs.

In the future, the service will also introduce an electronic patient clinical record, which will see a move from paper-based patient data collection and therefore enable more efficient journeys.

A new system for managing patient information will also be introduced, making it easier for 111 colleagues to document patient encounters and share information with colleagues elsewhere in NHS Wales.

Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “Andy’s appointment in January as Director of Digital Services was the first of its kind for our ambulance service, and this strategy is testament to just how committed we are to using digital technology to enhance our services.

“We’ve had long-held ambitions in the digital arena, and the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for some of this work, which has been a silver lining through a really tough period.

“Now it’s about building on this work and making things even more streamlined for our staff, volunteers and most importantly, our patients.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Black Friday: Safer to buy from UK based sellers says Trading Standards body

News

Calls for Welsh Government to allow return of some fans to sporting events

News

‘Christmas Gift Drop-Off’ organised by Flintshire resident for families ‘hardest-hit’ by COVID-19 pandemic

News

Former solicitors’ office in Holywell could have apartments created above it under new plans

News

Yellow weather warning – fog could impact parts of Deeside tonight and into Friday

News

Police issue route map stolen Shotton ambulance was taken and appeal for any CCTV footage

News

Flintshire Council says less than two weeks of coronavirus pandemic partly to blame for drop in recycling rates

News

Football season set to get under way for Flintshire clubs as Cymru Leagues granted elite status

News

Police investigating theft of an ambulance in Shotton earlier this month make arrest

News





Read 457,785 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn