Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Jan 2021

Updated: Fri 22nd Jan

Weather warnings for snow and ice in Flintshire this weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Three days of weather warnings have been issued with forecasts of icy conditions and snow for parts of Flintshire.

The first Met Office yellow warning is active from 4pm today through to 10.30am on Saturday.

A second snow and ice warning comes into play at 3am on Sunday through to 6pm.


The Met Office has said: “Showers will continue at times across many areas, these largely of rain and sleet at low levels across southern England and southern Wales and near coasts but will be of sleet and snow elsewhere.

These will bring a cover of snow in places. 1-3 cm could accumulate at low levels, mostly across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England but as much as 5-10 cm of additional snow may accumulate at higher levels of these areas.

Clear skies between showers will also bring the threat of ice.

An area of rain will cross the west and southwest of the country on Sunday morning and turn readily to snow as it spreads eastwards, and also lead to some icy surfaces.

Mainly 1-3 cm of snow accumulation for most parts, but possibly 5-10 cm over 100 m with a small possibility of 10-15 cm over high ground for example on Dartmoor, the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.

These snow amounts will cause some disruption to transport, especially on routes that cross even modest high ground.”

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Eighteen main roads closed in Flintshire at height of Storm Christoph flooding but nearly all are back open

News

Video released of moment search and rescue helicopter helps rescue three people from River Dee floods in early hours of today

News

Senedd drinking investigation finds “possible breach” of Covid rules but Welsh Conservatives back leader Paul Davies

News

Mortuary capacity “has become limited in recent weeks” at two North Wales hospitals

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads sign Australian international stopper

News

North Wales health board plea for public to heed heart attack warning signs and attend hospital despite Coronavirus fears

News

£250k announced to help unpaid carers cope with the financial pressures of the pandemic

News

Survey now open for children and young people in Wales to share pandemic experience

News

Plans submitted for 12 more houses close to old Lluesty Hospital site in Holywell

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn