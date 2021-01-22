Weather warnings for snow and ice in Flintshire this weekend

Three days of weather warnings have been issued with forecasts of icy conditions and snow for parts of Flintshire.

The first Met Office yellow warning is active from 4pm today through to 10.30am on Saturday.

A second snow and ice warning comes into play at 3am on Sunday through to 6pm.





The Met Office has said: “Showers will continue at times across many areas, these largely of rain and sleet at low levels across southern England and southern Wales and near coasts but will be of sleet and snow elsewhere.

These will bring a cover of snow in places. 1-3 cm could accumulate at low levels, mostly across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England but as much as 5-10 cm of additional snow may accumulate at higher levels of these areas.

Clear skies between showers will also bring the threat of ice.

An area of rain will cross the west and southwest of the country on Sunday morning and turn readily to snow as it spreads eastwards, and also lead to some icy surfaces.

Mainly 1-3 cm of snow accumulation for most parts, but possibly 5-10 cm over 100 m with a small possibility of 10-15 cm over high ground for example on Dartmoor, the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.

These snow amounts will cause some disruption to transport, especially on routes that cross even modest high ground.”