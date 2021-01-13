‘We are very concerned there is a risk the NHS could become overwhelmed’ – open letter to public stresses seriousness of Covid situation in Wales

An open letter has been issued stressing the severity of the situation in Wales as coronavirus cases hit a second peak.

Public bodies say they’re highly concerned that the NHS in the country could soon be overwhelmed because of the number of people being admitted to hospital.

The frankly written letter, signed jointly by the Welsh Government, along with police, NHS and local government bodies, particularly notes the large number of cases in North Wales.

A warning has also been sounded that people who breach the current alert level 4 restrictions will be punished.

The letter can be read in full below: