Water main renewal work set to recommence in Queensferry this week.

Welsh Water will recommence work this week on their mains renewal scheme in Queensferry.

Teams were due to start replacing old pipes on Fairfield Street last week however, due to emergency works taking priority elsewhere in Flintshire the start was put back to this week.

As well as Fairfield Street, which will see around 180 meters of water main replaced, work will take place on Station Road, Gladstone Street, Chester Toad east, Queen Street, Glynne Street, Dundas Street, Parts of the Wales Coastal Path and Bridge Villas.

Welsh Water says work is expected to last around seven weeks but Roadworks.org website which carries up-to-date information has work scheduled to mid-December.

As with all other water main renewal work across Deeside residents will encounter a degree of disruption to parking especially those who park on the streets directly outside houses.

Residents, shoppers and business in Queensferry will have access to the pay and display car park next to the spar shop on Station Road for free, the pay and display car park on Pierce Street opposite the doctor’s surgery will also be free for the duration of the works.

Water main renewal work is also set to commence on Fron Road this week as part of their extensive pipe upgrade work by Welsh Water in Connah’s Quay.

The road which is home to the Quay Health Centre and Connah’s Quay Town Council building will see traffic management measures put in places from Thursday 31st August.

Access for residents will be maintained but for the duration of the works parking may be a little restricted say Welsh Water.

It’s anticipated the work will take around 8 weeks to complete, a Welsh Water spokesperson said;

“To make sure we keep our workers, members of the public and motorists safe while the work is taking place, give and take traffic management will be in place while the work is ongoing.

We apologise in advance as parking will be restricted but will make sure that residents have access. We have been working closely with Flintshire County Council Highways Department to plan this work and we will do our best to finish the work as quick as we can.”

