Warning over potential scam caller claiming to be selling advertising for the “Wales Air Ambulance magazine”

Officials from Wales Air Ambulance have warned of a potential phone scam which they say has been ‘flagged’ to them.

A spokesperson for the charity said they’ve been made aware of a “potential telephone scam where somebody is trying to gain money from people under the guise of Wales Air Ambulance.”

Individuals and organisations have received phone calls from a man claiming he is selling advertising for the ‘Wales Air Ambulance magazine’.

The man describes himself as a ‘fundraiser’ for Wales Air Ambulance charity and claims money raised will go towards the teams lifesaving work.

Wales Air Ambulance officials believe the calls originate from the Liverpool area based on the telephone number.

“We do not believe that this is a valid fundraising exercise on our behalf and we have made the police aware.

If you have received this call, please contact the Wales Air Ambulance PR team on 0300 0152 999 (option 1) or email media@walesairmabulance.com.” The spokesperson for the charity said.

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

It raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each mission costing £1500 on average.

You can make a lifesaving donation here: walesairambulance.com/donate