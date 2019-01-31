   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Warning over potential scam caller claiming to be selling advertising for the “Wales Air Ambulance magazine”

Published: Thursday, Jan 31st, 2019
Share:

Officials from Wales Air Ambulance have warned of a potential phone scam which they say has been ‘flagged’ to them.

A spokesperson for the charity said they’ve been made aware of a “potential telephone scam where somebody is trying to gain money from people under the guise of Wales Air Ambulance.”

Individuals and organisations have received phone calls from a man claiming he is selling advertising for the ‘Wales Air Ambulance magazine’.

The man describes himself as a ‘fundraiser’ for Wales Air Ambulance charity and claims money raised will go towards the teams lifesaving work.

Wales Air Ambulance officials believe the calls originate from the Liverpool area based on the telephone number.

“We do not believe that this is a valid fundraising exercise on our behalf and we have made the police aware.

If you have received this call, please contact the Wales Air Ambulance PR team on 0300 0152 999 (option 1) or email media@walesairmabulance.com.” The spokesperson for the charity said.

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

It raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each mission costing £1500 on average.

You can make a lifesaving donation here: walesairambulance.com/donate

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Traffic returns to normal on A494 westbound following earlier collision on at Aston Hill

Large new petrol station in Oakenholt backed for approval

Owner of a Connah’s Quay Indian restaurant fined for ‘flouting’ ban on use of basement for accommodation

Plans for 30 apartments on site of arson-hit Connah’s Quay social club to go back on table

Mold based search and rescue team called to help two walkers lost in the dark near Moel Famau

Careless Connah’s Quay driver jailed for causing death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mum

Man jailed in 1976 for the manslaughter of 15-year-old Janet Commins in Flint has had his conviction quashed

Coldest day of winter so far as temperatures dip to -7ºC in Hawarden

New orchard for Wepre Park’s former golf course


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn