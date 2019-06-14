Warning over cold callers offering repair services in Flintshire following recent bad weather

Flintshire Trading Standards is warning residents that due to the recent bad weather, some traders may start cold calling offering to repair damage to property that might have occurred due to the rain and flooding, such as fallen trees and guttering.
The traders might say they can do the job immediately and for a cash amount.
Flintshire Trading Standards is advising residents, to avoid employing cold callers to carry out such important work.
“The work may not be of good quality and may cause more damage.”
Trading Standards advice:
If you notice damage to your property caused by adverse weather, it is advised to use your house insurance or use a reputable trader. Schemes such as ‘Buy with Confidence’ support traders who are committed to operating in a legal, honest and fair way.
All the businesses listed on the ‘Buy with Confidence’ website have been vetted, approved and are monitored by Trading Standards. A list of registered traders can be found at www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk
Additionally, if a trader attempts to sell items or services in a consumer’s home then ‘The Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013’apply.
These regulations apply to contracts which are made during both solicited and unsolicited visits to a consumer’s home. A 14 day cancellation notice must be given if the contract to buy goods or services is for £42 or more. Failure to do so is a criminal offence.
Flintshire Trading Standards provide ‘No Cold Calling’ stickers which can be placed in a prominent position in windows or doors. These act as a deterrent to cold callers, which if ignored could be considered a criminal offence.
To request some stickers please contact Flintshire Trading Standards on 01352 703181.