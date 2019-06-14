Warning over cold callers offering repair services in Flintshire following recent bad weather

Flintshire Trading Standards is warning residents that due to the recent bad weather, some traders may start cold calling offering to repair damage to property that might have occurred due to the rain and flooding, such as fallen trees and guttering.

The traders might say they can do the job immediately and for a cash amount.

Flintshire Trading Standards is advising residents, to avoid employing cold callers to carry out such important work.

“The work may not be of good quality and may cause more damage.”

Trading Standards advice: