Warning issued to Flintshire businesses that fail to observe coronavirus shutdown

A warning has been issued to businesses in Flintshire that fail to close to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has ordered all non-essential traders to shutdown as people are told to stay at home.

New regulations came into force at the weekend giving local authorities the power to ensure they comply by issuing fines.

The list of premises instructed to close includes pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, nightclubs and theatres.

Museums, betting shops, spas, gyms and leisure centres are also prohibited from opening.

Flintshire Council said it would not hesitate to enforce the rules.

A spokesman said: “Most businesses in Flintshire covered by the regulations are complying with these requirements, however some businesses are not.

“Flintshire County Council will use all its powers, appropriately and proportionately, to ensure full compliance with the regulations.”

The regulations do not cover the sale of food or drinks to take away or items sold as part of room service by a hotel or other accommodation provider.

The council has asked anyone seeking further guidance or wishing to report concerns about a business that is not complying to contact its food safety and standards team by calling 01352 703386 or e-mailing food.safety@flintshire.gov.uk.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter