Warning issued from Cheshire Police as scam phone calls purport to be from Microsoft

Police in Cheshire have issued a warning following several reports of scam phone calls purporting to be from Microsoft.

The scammers, who are posing as workers from Microsoft, claim to be computer security engineers, telling residents their computers are at a security risk.

They say a security check needs to be performed and if the victim agrees, the scammers can then gain remote access to the computer.

This allows them to obtain personal details, including bank account information.





Detective Sergeant Chris Jacques, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is a particularly heinous crime whereby scammers target the most vulnerable in society.

“This scam has seen a resurgence over the years but as time goes on, fraudsters can use more sophisticated techniques in order to persuade victims to hand over money or gain access to their computers.

“These fraudsters are often extremely convincing and pose as working for a reputable company as it gives them more credibility.

“We are doing all we can to tackle all types of fraud and I would urge anyone who believes that they have been a victim of this scam to please report it to Cheshire Constabulary and Action Fraud.”

David Keane, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, said: “Fraud not only leaves victims without their hard earned money, it also has a significant emotional impact.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to ensure that action is taken against scammers who are so heartlessly targeting the vulnerable in Cheshire.

“I would urge residents to follow the key advice and please continue to educate and inform elderly family members about these scams.”

Cheshire Police gives this key advice to all residents in the surrounding areas:

Computer firms such as Microsoft do not make unsolicited phone calls to help fix your computer or fix a security risk.

Treat all unsolicited phone calls with scepticism and never give out any personal information.

Computer companies will not ask for credit card information to validate copies of software or ask for ID such as a driving licence or passport.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted fraudulently or have been a victim of fraud should call Cheshire Police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Information can also be reported online to: https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/