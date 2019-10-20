News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Warning issued by police over a ‘highly dangerous’ contaminated batch of psychoactive drug Mamba

Published: Sunday, Oct 20th, 2019
North Wales Police has issued a warning to drug users in the region over a batch of the synthetic drug Mamba (NPS) which is potentially contaminated and  ‘highly dangerous.’

The batch is believed to be in circulation in the Wrexham and surrounding area’s.

The police warning comes after a number of reports that some users have suffered serious medical episodes after taking the drug.

Superintendent Nick Evans said: “This batch may be highly dangerous and we advise in the strongest terms that anyone in possession of this substance should NOT take it and instead dispose of it safely.

“We advise all dependent drug users to get support from local drug services and urge anyone feeling unwell having taken this substance to seek urgent medical assistance.”

New psychoactive substances (NPS) are drugs which were designed to replicate the effects of illegal substances like cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy whilst remaining legal – hence their previous name ‘legal highs’.

These drugs mimic cannabis and are traded under such names as Clockwork Orange, Black Mamba, Spice and Exodus Damnation.

They can have serious side effects, such as increased heart rate and blood pressure amongst users, anxiety and paranoia and seizures.

NPS bears no relation to the cannabis plant except that the chemicals which are blended into the base plant matter act on the brain in a similar way to cannabis.

In 2016 new legislation was introduced to combat the sale, production and misuse of ‘legal highs

Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline
Freephone: 0808 808 2234 Or text DAN to: 81066

[Image Credit: medicalnewstoday]

