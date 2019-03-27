Big blow for Deeside as Wales Rally GB confirms it is moving the the World Rally Championship event HQ to Llandudno

Wales Rally GB has confirmed it is moving the World Rally Championship event base from Deeside to Llandudno.

All the teams and manufacturers contesting Britain’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship will be based in Llandudno for the very first time, alongside the international event’s busy headquarters based at Venue Cymru.

For the past six years, Wales Rally GB has been located next to the Toyota Engine Plant in Deeside, following the event’s revitalising switch to a new base in north Wales in 2013.

“The move to Llandudno will not only allow a new town centre audience to experience the excitement of the busy pits and paddock complex, but will also generate significant economic benefits for the town’s many hotels, shops and other businesses”. Organisers say.

“Motorsport UK is delighted to be bringing all the atmosphere and prestige of a World Rally Championship Service Park to Llandudno, and to create an interactive fan zone in the town centre; but at the same time we must say a massive ‘thank you’ to all those at Toyota – as well as our local partners in Deeside topped by Flintshire County Council – for playing such a major role in helping us to re-establish the UK’s round as one of the true classics on the WRC calendar,” said Hugh Chambers, Chief Executive of Motorsport UK, organiser and promoter of Wales Rally GB.

“As our official ‘Host County’ partner, Conwy County Borough Council has also been one of the driving forces behind the event’s resurgence and we are now relishing the opportunity of furthering that relationship in the autumn. There are many attractions and opportunities arising from the World Championship being based in a town centre, and we will be working closely with those at the Council to create a truly memorable motor sport festival right at the heart of Llandudno.”

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas said: “Wales Rally GB is one of our flagship events which is well-established in north Wales and a vital part of an international world-series event.

I’m delighted that the organisers are yet again looking at new ways of refreshing and improving the experience for visitors.

This move will see Llandudno becoming a hub of activity for spectators and competitors and will create an excellent festival atmosphere during the event in October. It will also attract visitors who may be new to rallying as a spectator sport.

This will be an additional boost for the town and we look forward to working with partners on new and exciting developments presented by the move.”