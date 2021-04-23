Wales manager Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women

Ryan Giggs has been charged with three alleged criminal offences including assaulting his former girlfriend and coercive control.

Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley.

A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene.

The Football Association of Wales has said it has “noted” the decision by The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to proceed with charges.





Giggs has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s.

Both counts relate to the incident on 1 November 2020.

Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

A Football Association of Wales spokesperson said: “In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.”

“An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team.”

“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

A Crown Prosection Service spokesperson said: “We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28th April.”

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”