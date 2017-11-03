Wales First Minister appoints Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn to ministerial team

First Minister Carwyn Jones has appointed Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn to his new ministerial team following a cabinet reshuffle today.

The first minister said his new team “provides a balance of experience and stability, with new drive and energy.”

Hannah Blythyn AM will join the Government as Minister for Environment, Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths remains Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs.

We welcome a stronger team working on environmental issues with the addition of @hannahblythyn #reshuffle pic.twitter.com/kMREJ6IFp3 — WWF Cymru (@WWFCymru) November 3, 2017

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant resigned from his role as Communities Secretary today after allegations were made about his personal conduct.

The Labour AM has also been suspended from Welsh Labour party while an investigation into the allegations is carried out.

In a statement released this afternoon Mr Sargeant said;

I met with the First Minister today and he informed me allegations had been made about my personal conduct, which was shocking and distressing to me. The details of the allegations have yet to be disclosed to me. I have written to the General Secretary of Welsh Labour requesting an urgent independent investigation into these allegations in order to allow me to clear my name. Given the nature of the allegations, I agreed with the First Minister that it was right that I stand aside from cabinet today. I look forward to returning to Government once my name has been cleared. I won’t be commenting further at this stage.

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said:

“Carl Sargeant has been suspended from party membership, and therefore the Labour whip in the National Assembly for Wales, while an investigation into allegations received takes place.”

Speculation began to grow on Friday morning that Mr Sargeant was set to leave the cabinet as part of First Minister Carwyn Jones reshuffle which is taking place today.

A spokesman for Carwyn Jones said:

“Following allegations, received in the last few days, about Carl Sargeant’s conduct, the First Minister has removed him from the Cabinet and has asked Welsh Labour to launch a full investigation.”

The other changes announced today are;

Dafydd Elis Thomas will join the Government as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, with Ken Skates remaining as Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport.

Vaughan Gething remains Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, with Huw Irranca-Davies as his deputy as Minister for Children and Social Care.

Mark Drakeford remains Cabinet Secretary for Finance. Responsibility for Local Government moves to Alun Davies as Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services, supported by Rebecca Evans, Minister for Housing and Regeneration.

Kirsty Williams remains Cabinet Secretary for Education, with Eluned Morgan joining the Government as Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning.

Julie James joins the Cabinet as Leader of the House and Chief Whip, with responsibility for digital infrastructure and equalities.

Jeremy Miles will be nominated for the role of Counsel General, the Welsh Government’s chief legal advisor.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: