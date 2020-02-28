Wales confirms first positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

UPDATE: The location has not been officially released however BBC Wales tweeted, and then deleted, that the case is in Swansea. That has been followed by other South Wales based media stating it is Swansea. This is entirely unconfirmed, but the leak of location appears to be consistent.

Original information below…

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed that a patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is the first confirmed case in Wales.

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. Public Health Wales say the current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individual will be released.”

Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services said: “Earlier today, the Chief Medical Officer confirmed our first case here in Wales – something the Welsh Government and NHS Wales have been planning for over a number of weeks.

We will continue to do all we can to detect imported cases early and isolate them to avoid any further spread. I would like to thank all staff who have been working so hard to prepare our response to this public health incident.

This latest development is expected and people should continue to follow our advice – anyone who has travelled back from an affected area or who has concerns that they are a close contact of a confirmed case should not attend their GP practice or present at hospital Emergency Departments.

People should call NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 or 111 Wales, if available in their area. Doing this will mean they get assessed by the right NHS staff whilst also limiting any possible spread to others.

Everyone can help to lessen the chances of spreading any respiratory virus. The advice is to catch it, bin it, kill it and wash your hands.

I will make an oral statement to the Chamber on Tuesday. ”

It has also been confirmed that a medical practice has been closed in Ellesmere Port due to a suspected case of Coronavirus, local MP Justine Madders tweeted: