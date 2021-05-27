Volunteer Harry now online thanks to support of Flintshire organisations in pandemic

A social enterprise volunteer who fell through the net when trying to get online is finally able to access the web thanks to the generosity of two Flintshire organisations.

RainbowBiz CIC supports some of the most vulnerable people in the county via a series of initiatives, one of which saw them receive funding from the Steve Morgan Foundation to supply laptops and tablets for marginalised members of the community.

But one man they struggled to help was Harry Homer, from Connah’s Quay.

Harry had no phone, no internet, and no way of utilising a device to communicate with family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cue Phill John and the team at 4G4U, based in Flint; they supplied him with free Wi-Fi, new equipment and training so he can now easily keep in touch with those closest to him.

Sue Oliver, Director of RainbowBiz CIC, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to help so many people get online to access our regular weekly social events on Zoom.

“Many who have loaned our equipment also received several hours of training and additional support from our new project facilitator, Ian Forrester, who has been an incredible addition to our small team.

“However, we did struggle to help Harry as he didn’t have a smartphone or Wi-Fi at home, so we asked 4G4U if they could help.”

Phill John, Managing Director of 4G4U, added: “We were more than happy to donate our time, services and equipment to ensure Harry can access the internet and keep in touch with his friends and family.

“4G4U has been a part of the Welsh Government’s Access Broadband Cymru scheme and in cases like Harry’s – a customer who fell through the net and was unable to access data conveniently – we are able to step in and help.”

Ian believes the RainbowBiz CIC IT initiative has been “so important” in keeping people connected during the pandemic, and thanked 4G4U and the Steve Morgan Foundation for their generosity.

Harry echoed those words and said: “It is fantastic to be able to now have a tablet and Wi-Fi so I can see my friends from RainbowBiz CIC and listen to my favourite music online, especially Elvis Presley.

“The equipment is so easy for me to use for all sorts of things, I’m very grateful to Ian and Phill for their support.”

For more information on RainbowBiz CIC, visit www.rainbowbiz.org.uk.

Visit www.4g4u.org for more on 4G4U, part of the NorthWales Media Group.