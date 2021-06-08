Voice Against Violence Survey launched to seek views of women’s safety in North Wales

Police have launched a survey to listen to the lived experiences and views of women on personal safety in the region.

North Wales Police wants to understand the concerns of women across the region which is why they are asking as many women as possible to get involved.

Police say responses can then be used to address issues and target specific areas to “help women feel safer at home, in their community, at work and when out and about.”

Superintendent Jason Devonport said: “Following the tragic event of the death of Sarah Everard earlier this year, we have seen women across the UK coming forward with their own stories of feeling unsafe or harassment.”

“The fact that this has become so commonplace in our society is unacceptable and it must be challenged.”

“We have created this survey to really listen to what women and girls in our community have to say on their personal experiences and how safe they feel living in north wales in current times.”

“We encourage as many women as possible to complete the survey so that we can work together to tackle these concerns and make North Wales the safest place in the UK.”

“We want to ensure that everyone who needs help, knows where to find it, and feels confident that we will listen, and they will be taken seriously.”

“The information collected from the survey will lead to the formation of our ‘Voice Against Violence’ campaign.”

“It will give us an insight of what needs to be tackled and shape our future plans and approach to improve safety in North Wales.”

Jane Ruthe, CEO from the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales, said: “We welcome and support this survey giving the people of North Wales an opportunity to express their concerns and to have their voice heard – to talk about the things that make them feel unsafe both for themselves and their children. ”

“Sexual violence can be and is inflicted on anyone of any gender, but the reality is that it is a crime that disproportionately affects women. ”

“RASASCNW works in all counties of North Wales, and provides specialist support and counselling to anyone of any gender in each county, whether the sexual violence has happened recently or a long time ago, in childhood or adulthood. ”

“We also have a specialist children and young people’s service.”

The survey, which is completely anonymous, is available now until 2nd July. It can be completed now in English or Welsh.

If you have been a victim of crime, report it to police via our live chat or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Police say they have services that can support you regardless of whether you have reported the crime or not. More information can be found here.