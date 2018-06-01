Visitors to Wepre Park asked to consider local residents on busy days and park on Wepre Drive ‘pay and display’

Flintshire County Council is asking the community to help relive parking pressures on Wepre Park during busy periods.

Visitor numbers to the park have significantly increased over the past 5 years, and the council says that designated parking areas and overflow car parking is under great pressure during the summer.

The council is asking visitors to either consider walking or cycling to the park or for those driving consider using the Pay and Display Car Park at the bottom of Wepre Drive, about half a mile away.

The Council says it is looking at short, medium and long term options to manage parking pressures at Wepre Country Park in the future for the benefit of local residents and visitors.

Cllr. Carolyn Thomas said;