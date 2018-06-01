independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Visitors to Wepre Park asked to consider local residents on busy days and park on Wepre Drive ‘pay and display’

Published: Friday, Jun 1st, 2018
Flintshire County Council is asking the community to help relive parking pressures on Wepre Park during busy periods.

Visitor numbers to the park have significantly increased over the past 5 years, and the council says that designated parking areas and overflow car parking is under great pressure during the summer.

The council is asking visitors to either consider walking or cycling to the park or for those driving consider using the Pay and Display Car Park at the bottom of Wepre Drive, about half a mile away.

The Council says it is looking at short, medium and long term options to manage parking pressures at Wepre Country Park in the future for the benefit of local residents and visitors.

Cllr. Carolyn Thomas said;

“Wepre Country Park is a much-loved and important place for the local community and beyond and it is wonderful that so many people and user groups enjoy Wepre Country Park.

We would ask that if the car parks are full please consider local residents and road safety by parking responsibly in the Pay and Display Car Park at the bottom of Wepre Drive, about half a mile away or consider walking or cycling.”

Recent research has shown the value of green spaces to people’s health and well-being, we want people to be able to enjoy these benefits, but without having a negative impact on others.”

