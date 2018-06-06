Violent rapist from Blacon jailed for 8 years

A Blacon man has been jailed for eight years and told to sign the sex offenders’ register for life after being found guilty of rape.

Neil James Shaw, 34, of Lincoln Road, was convicted by a jury at Chester Crown Court on Friday 25th May of rape, common assault, putting a person in fear of violence and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Shaw, who was in a relationship with his victim, would verbally abuse her on a regular basis calling her a “dirty dog” and a “fat mess” and would stop her seeing friends and family.

He would repeatedly demand money from her to fund his drug and alcohol habit and in court said she was “just someone who funded his drug habit”.

When the victim was at work Shaw would send threatening messages and voicemails.

On one occasion Shaw tried to take his victim’s phone off her. When she refused he pulled her hair and pushed her, causing bruising, and refused to let her leave her own home.

Shaw also raped his victim by refusing to stop during consensual sex despite the victim becoming upset and telling him “no” and to “stop”. After the rape he allegedly told her “it’s not rape if it’s your bird”.

After the conviction the victim said: “If people read this article and are going through what I went through, I hope it gives them the strength to come forward. People will believe you.

“Nobody should make you feel that low about yourself when they are in the wrong. If I have saved one person by them reading this then that’s more than enough for me.”

Shaw has 28 previous convictions for 57 offences, including 12 for assault, the majority of which were against women. He also has four restraining orders against him for five different women.

Investigating Officer, PC Kelly Birch of the Dedicated Rape Unit, said: