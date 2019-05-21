Veteran community steps forward to give Ex Marine from Flintshire a proper send off

A former Royal Marine who sadly died alone last month will be given a ‘proper send-off’ following an appeal for veterans and serving military personnel to attend his funeral.

David Butler who lived in Holywell served with the Royal Marines in Aden, Northern Ireland and Cyprus between 1965 and 1980, he died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd on April 1.

With no family to organise the funeral the Chairman of the Royal Marines Association in North Wales, Graham Jones stepped in to launch an appeal for help.

Mr Jones posted a message on Facebook last week, he said; “I am currently organising the funeral of a former Royal Marine who sadly died alone in Glan Clwyd Hospital on 1st April 2019.

David Butler served in the Corps from 1965 to 1980 and as he has no family we know of, I am looking to recruit as many Veterans/Serving personnel to attend the funeral which is being held at 10am on Friday 24th May 2019, at Northop Crematorium.”

It’s expected that more than 100 mourners will now attend the service in Northop on Friday following the appeal.

Former Marine Graham Jones is now a project officer at Woody's Lodge

Graham Jones told Deeside.com he got involved after one of Davids friends contacted the Royal Marines Association asking for assistance with the cost of the funeral.

Mr Jones said: “I was asked to take the case on and from that point took over arranging the funeral.

All I am looking for is the attendance at the funeral of former and serving military personnel so that we can give David the send off he deserves.

He had served in conflict situations around then world including Aden, Northern Ireland and Cyprus.

As a Veteran myself I am amazed at how many people are intending on being there for David and it just goes to show that the Veteran community is willing to step forward to honour one of our own.”

The service for David Butler will take place at Northop Crematorium on Friday, May 24 at 10am.

Manager of Northop Crematorium Aled Davies said. “We encourage mourners not to arrive at the site until 15min before the service is due to start.”