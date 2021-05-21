Vaccine appointments available to book online at Deeside Rainbow Hospital next week
The health board in North Wales is inviting Flintshire residents to book their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at Ysbyty Enfys Deeside next week.
In an update on social media, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board posted:
“We have appointments available for those aged 18-39 as well as those aged 40+ who are awaiting their first dose appointment.”
“Please book into a clinic based upon your age below, we will be unable to vaccinate you if you book an appointment not appropriate for your age.”
The post goes onto on to state: “Booking is essential and we are offering appointments up until 7.20pm, subject to availability and the slots being booked up.”
“More slots will become available in the coming weeks and if you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”
