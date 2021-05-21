Vaccine appointments available to book online at Deeside Rainbow Hospital next week

The health board in North Wales is inviting Flintshire residents to book their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at Ysbyty Enfys Deeside next week.

In an update on social media, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board posted:

“We have appointments available for those aged 18-39 as well as those aged 40+ who are awaiting their first dose appointment.”

“Please book into a clinic based upon your age below, we will be unable to vaccinate you if you book an appointment not appropriate for your age.”