Urgent repairs to the A494 River Dee Bridge will see road closed on Wednesday night

North Mid Wales Trunk Roads Agency will be undertaking urgent repairs to the A494 River Dee Bridge overnight, on Wednesday 19th July.

To allow for the works to be undertaken, the westbound carriageway will be closed from the Deeside Park interchange to Queensferry interchange, with traffic will be diverted via the A548 to Flint and then the A5104 to the A55 J33 Northop.

Illuminated signs will be in place on the M53/A55 to advise traffic to use A55 Southerly bypass.

The temporary traffic lights currently in place on the A5119 in Flint will be manually operated during the period of the closure.

