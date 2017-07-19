Urgent repairs to the A494 River Dee Bridge will see road closed on Wednesday night

July 19th, 2017 Transport

Urgent repairs to the A494 River Dee Bridge will see road closed on Wednesday night

North Mid Wales Trunk Roads Agency will be undertaking urgent repairs to the A494 River Dee Bridge overnight, on Wednesday 19th July.

To allow for the works to be undertaken, the westbound carriageway will be closed from the Deeside Park interchange to Queensferry interchange, with traffic will be diverted via the A548 to Flint and then the A5104 to the A55 J33 Northop.

Illuminated signs will be in place on the M53/A55 to advise traffic to use A55 Southerly bypass.

The temporary traffic lights currently in place on the A5119 in Flint will be manually operated during the period of the closure.

Latest roadworks information:

Roadworks
Lower Aston Hall Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 32
Works description: –
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
A494
20 July — 21 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, M56 Jct 15 – A5117 East & Westbound.
Works description: N – Overnight Lane Closures East & Westbound Due To Resurfacing Scheme
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
A494
20 July — 21 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, A5117 Westbound.
Works description: N – Overnight Lane Two Closed Westbound Due To Barrier Works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire
20 July — 24 July
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 146 In Footway
Works description: Locate And Repair Leak (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works & Road Works Code Of Practice Including Maintaining A Safe Passage For Pedestrian Access.)
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melrose Avenue, Shotton, Flintshire
19 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Melrose Centre
Works description: Disconnect Service At Ferrule
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blaen Wern, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
19 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S Laying Service To No.29…
Works description: –
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Advanced planning
Cairns Crescent, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
19 July — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 72 Cairns Crescent, Blacon…
Works description: Skip Request
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West And Chester Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Clos Y Capel, Buckley, Flintshire
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 7 On Clos Y Capel
Works description: Buckley – 419868 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Darlington Crescent, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
20 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S No15, Opp No 99 O/S 82/84…
Works description: Installation Of 3 Cabinets On Behalf Of Virgin Media, Working In Footway…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Ffordd Las, Soughton, Flintshire
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 1
Works description: Repair Leaking Sluice Valve
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hawthorn Road, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 22 In The Footway…
Works description: Service Relay Condition – Excavation To Renew Pipework Deemed In Poorcondition. Safety Risk That Ser…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Langford Crescent, Buckley, Flintshire
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 7
Works description: Locate Stop Tap By Excavation
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Crescent, Hawarden, Flintshire
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Manor Crescent, Hawarden, Deeside, Ch5 3ps
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadows Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Side Of 39 Hermitage Road On Meadows Lane…
Works description: Saughall 412452 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 20m Of Duct Work In Sof…
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Milford Street, Mold, Flintshire
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: No87 – No8, Milford Street, Mold, Flintshire, Ch7 1ba
Works description: Remedial Works
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mount Pleasant, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 32 In Footway…
Works description: Hand Dig To Locate And Repair A Leak(Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works& R…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Advanced planning
Parc Issa, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 20
Works description: Install Logger Box
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Willow Way, Broughton, Flintshire
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 3 In Footway
Works description: Repair Leak On Service Supply Pipe (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works & Road WorksCode Of Practice Including Maintaining A Safe Passage For Pedestrian Access.)
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latest News