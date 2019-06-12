UPDATES: Heavy rain causes flooding in Flintshire

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in play for Flintshire throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Nearly over60mm of rain has fallen in the Deeside area in the past 48 hours, the monthly average for June is 70mm.

There have been several reports of flooding on roads across the region.

Live updates from our Twitter feed:

11am- North Wales Fire Service say seven properties were evacuated on Bagilt Road in Greenfield due to flooding.

“North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to various flooding incidents last night and this morning and have been working with partners to assist residents and properties affected by the severe weather.”

“Firefighters are also still at the scene of flooding affecting a properties on Bagillt Road, Greenfield- crews were called at 06.48hrs this morning.”

9:30am – Flintshire Council has said:

“Our staff have been out all night and we have deployed extra resources across the County today to deal with any localised flooding issues. Sandbags are ready for deployment if required.

Currently the following roads are affected:

Stretches of the A548 Flint to Denbighshire border

A5118 Padeswood

A548 Bagillt Bypass

Kelsterton Lane

All waste and recycling services are operating as normal. All Household Waste & Recycling Centres are expected to be open as usual today at the normal hours of 10:00am – 6:00pm.”

Buses are not using Bagilt Road due to flooding.

Service Update- 11, 11A Holywell to Chester will be missing Bagilt Road as it is Closed due to heavy flooding. https://t.co/ahZ1Jm5JeS pic.twitter.com/uPfRZzCpeA — Arriva Buses Wales (@arrivabuswales) June 12, 2019

Joanne has sent us pictures from a flooded Queens park in Mold.

9:00am – Flooding reported on Kelsterton Lane from B5126 Mold Road to B5129 Kelsterton Road.

Flooding is also reported on Bryn Gwynn Lane in Connah’s Quay – Jack has told us the top of Mold road is flooded.

Police have closed the A548 from Coast Road to Manor Industrial Estate due to flooding.

“Due to heavy flooding in the area police advise multiple stretches of the road have been closed for safety.’

Becki has said: “Oakenholt Lane / Paper Mill Drive is flooded, people are being advised not to go down it, was up my shins when I tried walking but ended up having to turn back.”

Picture of Sandycroft posted on the BroughtonLife/Facebook page.

@DeesideDotCom burst water and flooding at the bottom of Wellington Street in Shotton – water building up on the main road — 🐶 Julie Price 🐕 (@Julietheewok) June 12, 2019

There are reports of flooding around Padeswood, the Dirty Mile in Buckley is passable but has heavy standing water in places.

North Wales Police have said “weather and road conditions are atrocious. Please slow down wherever you may be going.

Assess the need for your journey, drive to the conditions and your driving ability. Please DO NOT ignore any road closure signs. Think Safety.”

All train lines between Wrexham General and Bidston were blocked earlier but Network Rail now report the route has reopened but “trains must run through floodwater at very slow speed in the Penyffordd area.”

One school is closed in Flintshire due to the weather.

Sandycroft Primary School won’t open today “due to heavy rain. We have experienced a flood and overflowing drains. School is closed today and we will post an update later. We apologise for the inconvenience.” Flintshire Council’s website states.

Natural Resources Wales has issued two flood alerts in Flintshire around the River Alyn catchment area in Mold.

There are reports of a power cut affecting parts of Connah’s Quay this morning.

David got in touch to say there is a “good size area” around St Davids Drive and Redhall estate without power.

Electricity supplies are understood to have been affected at around 4am.

Scottish Power has said: “We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 6.58AM.

Our next available engineer will attend site and the team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.

We expect the power to be restored by 10AM.