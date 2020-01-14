Update on dog found in a wheelie bin in Northop

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after an emaciated dog was found in a wheelie bin in Northop.

Images – which sadly are of an extremely distressing nature – have been released by the animal welfare charity as part of the investigation to further enquiries following the fly tipping incident on Saturday (11 January) at The Green.

Deeside.com has chosen not to publish the distressing pictures in this story but, in a effort to help identify the dog and its owner we have published them here: http://www.deeside.com/rspca-images/

The dog’s body – along with the fly tipping – was reported the Flintshire County Council, with the RSPCA being notified.

The RSPCA is currently making enquiries and has the body of the brindle-and-white, medium sized cross breed, in its possession.

RSPCA inspector Fred Armstrong said: “This poor dog – an adult female – was extremely emaciated. It is very upsetting to see her frail body. She didn’t have any injuries, but did have fairly long claws.

“At this time we don’t know what happened to her, why she was dumped and how she came to be at the location. She was microchipped but it was not registered so our enquiries have come to an end there.

“The pictures we have released of this dog are very upsetting – however, we hope someone may recognise this dog and help us with our enquiries.

“It is just so sad that this body has just been dumped amongst rubbish on the side of the road.”

Anyone with information about this dog is urged to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The council is also making enquiries into the incident.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said: “The council takes all reports of fly tipping seriously and an investigation is underway after a dead dog was found dumped in a wheelie bin near Northop.

“The matter has been reported to the RSPCA and the council is appealing for information to identify the owner of the dog and would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of this incident to contact the council or RSPCA.”