Up to 500 agency workers to be made redundant at Airbus Broughton says Union

Up to 500 agency workers are to be made redundant at Airbus Broughton according to Unite Union.

Specialist service provider Guidant Global said it intends to make the agency workers redundant at the Broughton wing making factory.

Unite says it intends to challenge the legality of of the decision.

Earlier today Airbus announced it was furloughing 3200 workers in a move agreed with unions.

Unite Assistant General Secretary Howard Beckett commented;

“The fundamental principle of this scheme is to save jobs by payments to help companies keep workers employed, it is not intended to pay companies to jettison jobs

The principle of the scheme is clearly identified by the name given to it by Government- The Job Retention Scheme.

There are clearly difficulties and challenges ahead for industry but employers need to hold their nerve and work with Unite to press Government for any needed scheme changes or sector aid packages that are needed to keep workers in employment.

This is not a crisis made by workers and must not become a crisis paid for by workers losing their jobs. .

But fundamentally it cannot be right that the scheme is used to get rid of workers who remain entitled to payments.

We have today written to the Chancellor demanding that he step in to ensure that the scheme is used properly to save workers jobs”.

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary also said:



“Today’s announcement by Guidant is devastating news for the workforce at the plant.

The current crisis in the aviation industry caused by the coronavirus is causing concern over the long term viability of the plant at Broughton.

The fact that the vast majority of the core workforce are about to be furloughed is very worrying.

Whilst we of course recognise the enormous challenges facing the industry, it is crucial that Airbus holds its nerve and does everything within its power to get through this crisis fully intact and ready to ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels when the crisis ends.

Today’s news has to result in urgent and immediate UK government financial support for the aerospace sector to enable it to get through this intensely difficult period.

Airbus is one of Wales’s most important employers and its continued success is central to the viability of thousands of jobs in Wales and the North West, both at Airbus and in the wider supply chain.

Whilst Unite recognises that there is intense pressure on the business at the moment, it is crucial that the Broughton plant is in a position to pick up production levels quickly once the pandemic and its effect on the aerospace sector eases. Airbus, Unite, UK Government and Welsh Government must all work in conjunction to make this a reality”.

Daz Reynolds, Unite Convenor at the Airbus Broughton plant commented:

“The workforce that I represent is today extremely worried about what the future will bring for them and their families.

Losing up to 500 workers at the plant is devastating for the individuals concerned but also raises questions for everyone else employed on site and in the supply chain.

Unite has worked extremely constructively with the company to try and steer a path for the business through this unprecedented crisis, however today’s news has come as a body blow to the whole plant. We need to protect the highly skilled and dedicated workforce at Broughton.

We intend to fully understand the rationale behind this decision by Airbus and are exploring all our options to both oppose these job losses whilst also ensuring the whole plant is able to emerge from these unprecedented times with the ability to continue its status as a central cog in Airbus European operations”.



Guidant Global have been asked to comment.