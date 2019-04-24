University launches bid for funding for advanced manufacturing apprenticeships

Leading Welsh industry partners are being sought by Wrexham Glyndwr University as it bids for funding for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Degree Apprenticeships.

During the summer of 2019, the Welsh Government will be releasing funding for the new Apprenticeships, as part of its ongoing programme to boost the key sectors it has identified for Wales’ economic growth.

Wrexham Glyndwr University – which has already secured funding for Digital Degree Apprenticeships Programmes in Software Engineering and Cyber Security – is looking to build on that success by working with industry to develop Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing programmes.

Three qualifications for the Engineering/Advanced Manufacturing Degree Apprenticeships are being developed by the university – a BEng in Production Engineering (Advanced Manufacturing); a BEng in Industrial Engineering Design (Mechanical) and a BEng in Industrial Engineering Design (Electrical.)

Christina Blakey, Business Development Manager and Lead for Apprenticeships at WGU said: “This is a great opportunity for companies across North Wales to work with our university on these ground-breaking new qualifications – and to develop the qualifications and skills they want.

“This is a significant investment in higher level skills, especially those needed for future and emerging technologies.

“The Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Sectors have been identified as priority sectors by the Welsh Government, and their investment provides companies with the opportunity to future-proof their workforce, attract new talent – and retain and develop the existing talent within their organisations.”

Each programme will allow companies to let their employees study towards a full degree, apply the new knowledge they learn in the workplace and bring new skills to the workplace. The academic provision for the Degree Apprenticeship is fully funded under the new programme, and available to companies based in Wales.

Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Martyn Jones, added: “As the only institution in North Wales to provide our own degrees in Production and Mechanical Engineering, we are uniquely placed in the region to be able to react quickly to the demands of industry.

“With industry-standard facilities, each programme comes already future-proofed, providing insight into current trends such as automation, industry 4.0 and additive manufacture.

“We are an industry-led faculty, and the majority of our staff have that crucial industry background – and these programmes are designed alongside the companies who take part.

“This means they will produce graduates who meet the real-world demands our key sectors have of their employees.

“Places on our degrees are available for all staff – from new recruits to current staff looking to boost their skills, and of course for current apprentices – particularly ones who have completed a HND or HNC or Foundation degree.

“If you are a company based in Wales which wants to develop the skills of their staff in Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing – we want to hear from you!”

Interested employers are welcome to contact Wrexham Glyndwr University to find out more or to show their interest.

To start engineering your future, contact Enterprise@glyndwr.ac.uk by May 7.