Unite says employers exploiting coronavirus crisis will face ‘full force’ of union

Unite the Union is calling upon all employers in Wales to act responsibly and in the wider national interest during the Coronavirus crisis.

Unite is concerned that certain employers are using the current situation to shed staff or force workers to operate in an unsafe environment.

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary said:

“Our message to employers across Wales, large and small, is to do everything that you can to maintain jobs and keep your workforce and the wider public safe. To use the current uncertainty to shed jobs in search of increased profits would be an act of national betrayal.

The UK and Welsh Governments have put the biggest financial support package in history to get business through this national crisis.

All employers should take advantage of this support and aim to come through the other side with their workforces intact and ready to get back to work.

Unite is challenging the bad employers and fighting for our member’s interests at every opportunity.

We will have no qualms about naming and shaming those who seek to exploit the current crisis for their own ends.

They should certainly be in no doubt that if they act unethically now they will face the full force of Unite once this crisis is over”.