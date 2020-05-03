Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 3rd May 2020

Uninsured Connah’s Quay driver nearly twice over drink drive limit

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Complying with lockdown restrictions means members of the public are being asked to undertake essential journeys only.  

Despite the road being quieter than normal, the region’s traffic police are still busy pulling over drivers for various motoring offences. 

One driver was stopped in Connah’s Quay today, Sunday, May 3. Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Unit found the man to be uninsured and with no current driving licence. 

Police carried out a roadside breath test which revealed a reading of 68 micrograms alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was arrested for the alleged offences, a further test while in custody showed the reading had reduced slightly to 56 micrograms.

Police said the “male will be charged when fit with all offences.”


Staying at home

You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:

  • shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.
  • one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.
  • any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.
  • travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Ken Skates: UK Government needs to play full and active role in helping secure long term future of Airbus in UK

News

Small and medium-sized businesses affected by coronavirus pandemic can apply for loans of up to £50,000 from today

News

First Minister clarifies reopening of schools in Wales is ‘not imminent’ after appearing to suggest pupils could return next month

News

Police say missing teenager from Connah’s Quay has been found safe and well

News

Drivers with moped hanging from car and sofa on roof stopped by police in North Wales

Flintshire

Nearly two thirds of people in Wales worry ‘a lot’ about losing someone they love to coronavirus

News

Read 830,580 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn