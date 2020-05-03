Uninsured Connah’s Quay driver nearly twice over drink drive limit
Complying with lockdown restrictions means members of the public are being asked to undertake essential journeys only.
Despite the road being quieter than normal, the region’s traffic police are still busy pulling over drivers for various motoring offences.
One driver was stopped in Connah’s Quay today, Sunday, May 3. Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Unit found the man to be uninsured and with no current driving licence.
Police carried out a roadside breath test which revealed a reading of 68 micrograms alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35 micrograms.
He was arrested for the alleged offences, a further test while in custody showed the reading had reduced slightly to 56 micrograms.
Police said the “male will be charged when fit with all offences.”
