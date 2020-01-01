UK minimum wage hike will help raise living standards across the region says Delyn’s new MP Rob Roberts

Workers across Flintshire who are on minimum wage can look forward to a welcome boost to their pay packet this year, as the national living wage is to be given a 6.2 per cent hike.

The increase has been welcomed by newly elected Delyn MP Rob Roberts, he said the move will help raise living standards across the region.

The national living wage (NLW) is currently set at £8.21 per hour for people aged 25 and over, but will be raised to £8.72 in April – the “biggest cash increase ever” the UK Government said.

It means a full-time worker aged 25 or over who receives the NLW will get a pay rise of £930.

The increased rates were recommended by the Low Pay Commission, an independent body that advises the Government on the living wage.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts said:

“I’m delighted to hear this announcement from the Treasury that gives a welcome boost to hard-working people in Delyn as part of the nearly 3 million people across the UK that will be getting a pay rise.

When taken with other measures that the Conservatives in government have introduced since 2010, there is a significant difference in people’s income levels.

In 2010 the personal allowance was £6,475. Now it’s £12,500.

Minimum wage in 2010 was £5.93 – now being set at £8.72.

For someone working full time (40 hours a week) in 2010 they would have earned £12,334 per year and paid £1,171 in tax meaning a take home of £11,163.

Fast forward to now, same person would be on £18,137 per year and would pay LESS tax than in 2010 (£1,126) and take home £17,010.

That’s a massive increase in people’s take-home pay at almost double the rate of inflation!

I’m proud to be part of a Conservative government that is really making a difference in people’s lives and raising living standards across the country and our region.”

The Government said it fully accepted the Low Pay Commission’s recommendations after they consulted with unions, businesses and academics.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid said the government wants to end low pay and “put more money in the pockets of hard-working families.”

“This latest rise will mean that since we introduced the National Living Wage in 2016, the lowest paid will have had a wage increase of more than £3,600.

But we want to do more to level up and tackle the cost of living, which is why the NLW will increase further to £10.50 by 2024 on current forecasts.” Added Mr Javid.

Margaret Greenwood MP, Labour’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, responding to the announcement, said:

“Labour is calling for at least £10 per hour for all workers aged 16 and over as part of a Real Living Wage that will tackle in-work poverty and the exploitation of young workers and a 5% pay increase for public sector workers to provide a better deal for working people.”