UK COVID-19 alert level moved from level four to three

The four UK chief medical officers have announced the UK wide Covid-19 alert level will be lowered from four to three.

In a joint statement released this morning, the CMOs said: “Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 4 to level 3.

“Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently.

“However COVID is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant.

“This remains a major pandemic globally.

“It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered it.”

The statement was also cosigned by Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Dr Gregor Smith and NHS England National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis.

As we have noted before – this is different to the level three system that Wales was moved into at the start of May – although that is also called an ‘alert level’.

*Pictured: Wales Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton