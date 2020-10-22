Two week closure notice served on Flintshire hotel following concerns over social distancing measures

A Flintshire hotel has been served with a 14-day Temporary Closure Notice after police raised concerns appropriate social distancing measures were not in place during an event.

Mountain Park Hotel on Northop Road in Flint has been told to close its bar, restaurant and beer gardens for two weeks under Covid regulations though the residential part of the hotel is allowed to remain open.

Police alerted Flintshire council’s Community and Business Protection Team on Wednesday to the gathering “of over 30 people” in the grounds and marquee at the hotel yesterday.

Council officers found no social distancing measures had been put in place and many people from different households were mixing in the beer garden and inside the marquee without face-coverings.





Police had already visited the hotel earlier on Wednesday to give the proprietor “appropriate advice earlier in the day which he did not heed. ”

Andrew Farrow, Chief Officer Planning, Environment and Economic Development said;

“North Wales Police alerted our Community and Business Protection Team to a large gathering of over 30 people in the grounds and marquee at the premises yesterday.

Whilst the size of the gathering is a matter for North Wales Police we were concerned as to whether appropriate social distancing measures were in place to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Following an inspection of the premises our officers found that no social distancing measures had been put in place and many people from many different households were mixing in the beer garden and inside the marquee without face-coverings.

Given the circumstances, our officers were left with no alternative but to issue a Temporary Closure Notice.

This action was not taken lightly, but this incident was a significant breach of the current regulations that warranted immediate action.

The Temporary Closure Notice covers the bar, restaurant, marquee, function room and beer gardens.

The residential part of the hotel is allowed to remain open, however the Proprietor has been told that no residents may enter the closed parts of the premises.

The Proprietor had been contacted on numerous occasions by our Community and Business Protection Team in recent weeks and has been provided with clear guidance and advice about compliance with the regulations.

We also understand that North Wales Police had provided the Proprietor with appropriate advice earlier in the day which he did not heed.

We have already discussed with the Proprietor how he may safely re-open the premises and we will continue to offer our support.

It is important that premises follow guidelines and regulations to keep staff and customers safe to minimise the potential coronavirus.

Our officers will continue to work alongside North Wales Police and other partners to intervene where it is felt that measures are not being taken seriously or ignored.”