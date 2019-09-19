Two taken to hospital following collision between car and motorbike in Connah’s Quay

Two people were taken to hospital this morning following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Connah’s Quay.

The collision happened on Connah’s Quay High Street near the junction with Dee Road at around 8am.

The road was partially blocked as a result.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

“We were called today – Thursday September 19, 2019 – at approximately 8.05am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on High Street, Connah’s Quay, Flintshire.

We responded with two emergency ambulances where one person was taken to Maelor General Hospital, Wrexham and one person was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

