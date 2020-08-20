Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 20th Aug 2020

Updated: Thu 20th Aug

Two men from Merseyside arrested as police put pressure on County Lines gangs coming into Flintshire

Two men from Merseyside were arrested for alleged drug-related offences yesterday after a vehicle was stopped on the A494 at Queensferry.

Officers from North Flintshire Policing team, Interceptors and the Road Policing Unit pulled the car over just before 11am.

A quantity of Class A drugs was recovered during the operation.

Police say its the latest in three sets of vehicle stop arrests in the Flintshire area in the last week.


Two men were arrested in Mold on Tuesday night August 18 and another two were arrested in Deeside last week.

All six have been arrested for drugs offences linked to the County Lines illegal drugs supply into Flintshire.

They have been released on bail while our investigations continue.

North Flintshire area Inspector Gareth Cust said; “The last week has seen Flintshire officers supported by the Interceptors and Road Policing teams arrest six people suspected of being involved in County Lines drugs crime.”

“A significant amount of drugs, as well as phones and other evidence, has been obtained through these interventions.”

“Our policing tactics severely disrupt the County Lines operators. They demonstrate our approach that North Wales Police will tackle this type of criminality which targets the vulnerable in society.”

“We have worked with Merseyside Police this week again to target those criminals intent on coming to our area to operate. We ask the public to report information to us on 101, our webchat  https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Sgt Steve Lloyd added; “Let this be a message to anyone entering North Wales to conduct their criminal activity – we will continue to actively pursue anyone involved in County Lines using any of tactics available to us.”



