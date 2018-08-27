Two in custody after taking a vehicle in Wrexham, crashing in Denbighshire and damaging a police car in Flintshire

Wrexham police have thanked colleagues in Flintshire today for helping apprehend two men who reportedly took a car and committed a series of offences including damaging a police car and driving three times over the legal limit.

PC Thomas Hough took to Twitter this afternoon to thank officers from North Flintshire police team and also the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit, who assisted in the arrest of the men.

The suspects are said to have taken a car in Wrexham without the owner’s consent, before stealing petrol from Sainsbury’s and heading towards Denbighshire.

In a series of updates PC Hough said the two men ended up in Flint where they were stopped by officers from the North Flintshire police team “however they have decided to fight the officers, cause criminal damage to a police vehicle and had to be sprayed with captor” an incapacitating spray.

Mike sent in the picture above, it was taken from Chester Road in Flint at 11am today and shows three police cars and an armed response vehicle dealing with an incident.

Mike said he saw a man being carried into a police van with his t-shirt pulled over his head.

PC Hough also said the men spat in the face of two officers, one from the North Flintshire team and another from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance.

The duo were arrested for a number of driving offences “which there are not enough characters on twitter to list.” Said PC Hough.

The driver was found to be over the drink drive limit, a photograph posted by PC Hough shows the readout from the breath test.

PC Hough tweeted: