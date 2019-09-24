Two Flintshire primary schools set for £2.6m investment to improve facilities

A combined investment of more than £2.6m is set to be injected into two primary schools in Flintshire in order to address growing pupil numbers.

Leading councillors have approved measures to improve facilities at both Bynford CP School near Holywell and Ysgol Croes Atti in Shotton.

It comes after the local authority’s ruling administration chose not to proceed with amalgamating the former school with Lixwm CP School last year following a backlash from parents.

It is now set to inject around £1.5m into the Brynford site which is currently oversubscribed, leaving children to learn in crowded classrooms.

Meanwhile, just over £1.1m will be pumped into the Shotton-based school, partly to improve outdoor learning spaces.

Around half of the money for the two projects will come from the Welsh Government.

Council leader Ian Roberts said the investment showed the authority’s commitment to Welsh medium education and rural schools.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting held today, he said: “I am pleased to bring this report forward today as it demonstrates how we are fulfilling our commitments to continually improve the sustainability of primary education in the county.

“As members will know, the council developed new Welsh medium provision in Shotton in partnership with the governors of Ysgol Croes Atti to meet parental demand.

“While the school building itself is structurally sound, further modifications are needed.

“These will help to accommodate the growing number of pupils, to consolidate the existing childcare and early education provision and improve the outdoors spaces in particular, which are not fit for the purposes of a modern day curriculum or the wellbeing of learners.

“When cabinet made the decision not to amalgamate Brynford and Lixwm primary schools last year, it was noted Brynford school needed investment to the tune of £1.3m to address some significant shortfalls in its accommodation.

“The school continues to thrive, is over-subscribed and delivering a quality learning experience, but this is extremely challenging in the cramped conditions.”

Cabinet members unanimously backed the proposals and work at the schools is expected to take place in 2020/21.

The council added the costs it incurrs for the projects will be split over two years and funded by prudential borrowing.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).