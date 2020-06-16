Two days of thunderstorms forecast for Flintshire as Met Office issues yellow warnings

The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms in Flintshire over the next two days

A warning comes into force from 1.30pm today through to 6am on Wednesday.

A second warning comes into play at 12pm on Wednesday ending at 9pm.

“Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK on Tuesday afternoon.

Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 40 to 50 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places.

Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening, but may persist across northwest England, southwest Scotland and perhaps eastern Northern Ireland into the early hours of Wednesday morning.”

The warning for Wednesday states:

“Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.

Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening.”

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

