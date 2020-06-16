Two days of thunderstorms forecast for Flintshire as Met Office issues yellow warnings
The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms in Flintshire over the next two days
A warning comes into force from 1.30pm today through to 6am on Wednesday.
A second warning comes into play at 12pm on Wednesday ending at 9pm.
This is what the Met Office has said:
“Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK on Tuesday afternoon.
Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 40 to 50 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places.
Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening, but may persist across northwest England, southwest Scotland and perhaps eastern Northern Ireland into the early hours of Wednesday morning.”
The warning for Wednesday states:
“Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.
Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.
These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening.”
What to expect
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
UK 5 day weather forecast
Headline:
Warm sunshine and thundery downpours.
Today:
Low cloud and patchy fog becoming confined to North Sea coasts. Warm sunny spells for many but also some slow-moving, heavy downpours with hail and thunder in places.
Tonight:
Showers slowly dying out through the evening though some showery rain may develop in the northwest. Low cloud and fog patches affecting some coasts, and also some inland areas later.
Wednesday:
Showery rain affecting parts of the northwest. Elsewhere, low cloud and fog soon becoming confined to coasts with a mixture of warm sunny spells and slow-moving heavy, thundery downpours.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Further scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, but generally bright and warm. More persistent rain may affect parts of central and southern UK on Thursday. Many east coasts will be misty.
